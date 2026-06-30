Wonkette

Wonkette

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

There are no good men on the Supreme Court. Sit with that thought for a minute.

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Bitter Scribe's avatar
Bitter Scribe
1h

OT: Ivory Coast just ties it 1-1 at 74'. Shaping up as another great game.

This is as good a time as any to mention that the Fox color announcer is calling the game completely from the perspective of Norway. Norway has to do this, Norway isn't doing that, Norway isn't getting Haaland the ball enough, etc. How about a little objectivity?

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