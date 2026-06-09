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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
4h

If Speaker Johnson wants California to count votes faster, Speaker Johnson can use his position to push through a supplemental funding bill to pay temporary workers to count ballots, because the poorer red counties in NorCal simply don’t have the money to pay extra workers.

If Speaker Johnson is unwilling to be part of the solution, he can shut his bitch ass up.

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PaulDietzel's avatar
PaulDietzel
4h

Rachel said last night that Mike Johnson's home state also has mail-in voting. He thinks it is excessive (and suspicious) that it takes California five days to count 13 million mail-in votes while it is perfectly fine that Louisiana takes the same five days to count 119,000.

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