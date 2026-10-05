Wonkette

Wonkette

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
34m

Just amazing how every one of those assholes endlessly lie...

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President Rufus T. Superfly's avatar
President Rufus T. Superfly
19m

I'm shocked how much damage the out of power Democrats are doing!

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