Recreation of Republicans blaming everything they did on everyone else.

Last Wednesday, Spider-Man celebrated a milestone with the release of The Amazing Spider-Man #1000. But, ironically enough, this week’s Sunday shows showed what happens when people with immense power abuse it and then shift all responsibility elsewhere.

So, let’s dive right in.

Kevin Hassett

We start with Donald Trump’s economic adviser:

The perpetually smirking liar appeared on CNN’s State Of The Union to continue his running schtick of trying to convince everyone this terrible economy is somehow great. But host Jake Tapper did a bit of pushback — will his new Ellison overlords continue to allow that? — as he kept bursting the fictitious bubble Hassett has crafted for himself and his narcissistic boss.

It began with the first question.

TAPPER: [Y]ou just heard the president say -- quote -- "It was just announced that we have the best economic numbers of any president in the history of our country." […] Growth is a modest 2.2 percent. Unemployment is relatively low, but ticking up a bit to 4.2 percent. Hiring is weak, only 29,000 jobs added in September. July and August were revised down. Inflation is at 3.4 percent. Prices rose 0.4 percent in August. Wage growth is at a five-year low, with hourly wages down 0.3 percent over the past year. […] So what is the president talking about when he says it's the best economic numbers ever? Is he misinformed or is he not telling the truth?

Hassett’s response was to blame pollsters, somehow.

Tapper then played a clip of JD Vance admitting that frustration over high prices is real, although he also blamed Democrats. Hassett tried to “Yes, and …” Vance’s statement, like a novice improv student, but it did not work out too well when Tapper brought up the real numbers.

HASSETT: Oh, prices are high, in the sense that inflation went up about 20 percent under Joe Biden, and the inflation rate has gone way, way down. […] TAPPER: It is true that inflation was very high under President Biden, but when President Biden handed over the presidency to President Trump in January 2025, it was 3 percent. And it's currently 3.4 percent.



I'm no economist, but it does seem like that's going up.

Yes, Jake Tapper, use your condescending smugness for good!

Hassett continued, to no avail, to try to spin the bad economic numbers. But it culminated in him revealing how out of touch he and most of this administration are, as they actively hide their heads in the sand to ignore facts:

HASSETT: If people were unhappy, it'd show up in the data



TAPPER: It seems to be showing up in the data, just not the data you're looking at.

The Trump economic view, in a nutshell.

Chris Wright

Speaking of ignoring facts, numbers and economic impact, Trump’s (Low) Energy Secretary was on CBS’s Face The Nation.

When host Margaret Brennan asked about their continuing Iran/Strait of Hormuz clusterfuck that has caused these high energy prices, Wright tried to blame a whole diferent war, and a different political figure:

BRENNAN: We are still seeing Iranian attacks on ships now. I mean, how can you be so confident prices are headed down? WRIGHT: […] Diesel’s mostly been impacted by the Russia/Ukraine war and also by China’s decision not to export diesel or gasoline into the marketplace. And, of course, we’re living with two refineries that were recently closed, large refineries in California that Gavin Newsom forced the closure of …

So, it’s not the choke point of an oil supply route caused by a foolish attack on a sovereign nation affecting prices now; it’s the conflict that was already happening when fuel prices were much lower previously, but somehow affects them now.

Also China, and Gavin Newsom, in the library, with a candlestick.

It’s gotten so bad that Madeline Kahn can no longer fuel the “flames on the side of her face.”

Truly, it’s everyone’s fault but the people actively in charge.

Todd Blanche

Trump’s former personal lawyer and villain in a John Grisham court thriller novel, Todd Blanche, was on Fox News Sunday.

While there, he tried to defend the administration’s attempts at voter intimidation during the upcoming elections.

While justifying the human rights violations committed when the Trump regime deports people to countries they have no connection to.

We’ll simplify why this is bad for someone like Blanche: Imagine you are in Paris, you accidentally overstayed your visa, and the Parisian police detained you and sent you to Uzbekistan. No money, no contacts or connections there, and you don’t speak the language. It doesn’t take a legal degree to figure out how harmful this is, but here we are as Blanche makes this case as it heads to the Supreme Court.

Oh, that’s right, it’s going to this Supreme Court. It doesn’t look good for the few remaining shreds of human rights people have left, folks.

Have a week.

Share

Follow Michael Mora on Threads, occasionally on Bluesky (and if you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE).

You can subscribe to Michael Mora’s Substack, The Diasporican Writer, for additional thoughts and topics!