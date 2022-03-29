Wladimir Klitschko is the brother of Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, and he went on Newsmax yesterday. (The brothers are former world boxing champions, because of course they are.)

Usually we'd imagine a story like this would be going a really strange direction, this being Newsmax. But instead host Eric Bolling asked Klitschko specifically about pro-Russia Americans like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, naming them specifically, who for God knows what reason can't seem to bring themselves to side with the good guys here. (We've documented both Carlson's and Owens's extensive spreading of Kremlin propaganda while Vladimir Putin bombs Ukrainian people to smithereens.)

And Eric Bolling, the Newsmax host, wanted to know from Wladimir Klitschko, the brother of the mayor of Kyiv, what he thinks of Americans like that. And what Klitschko thinks of folks like that is that "if you're passively observing, you're part of this invasion. Blood is on your hands too."

So that wasn't unclear.

ERIC BOLLING (HOST): Wladimir, you have about two-thirds of the support of the American people right now, but there is a small group — and I'm not one of them — but there's a small group that believe that what's happening in Ukraine is not the United States' problem.



There are some very popular television hosts, Tucker Carlson. I talked about a popular — Candace Owens as well. Conservatives who would typically — I don't know why they're not supporting you and Ukraine, but they're not. What do you say to those people?



WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO: If you passively observe what is going on, and we do share the same principles of freedom, and democratic principles like the United States, like the western world, so to speak — if you're passively observing, you're part of this invasion. Blood is on your hands too.

Very subtle!

Klitschko went on to say that "if you still have business and trade with Russia," then you are "bringing bullets and rockets into the Russian army's hands that kills today the innocent." So that's a message for American companies still operating in Russia right now. "Isolate, isolate," he said.

For what it's worth, let's see what Tucker Carlson's been saying the past few days. Oh here's a thing! He said that "it's not just possible, it's likely" that if "we eliminated" Vladimir Putin, then "Islamic extremists" will nuke bomb America! Aiyeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): So, let's say we eliminated the Russian head of state and of course that country's central government. What would happen to those weapons? Well, let's see. In Iraq, Saddam's weapons stockpiles, all conventional, wound up in the hands of militia that used them to kill Americans.



So Russia has a large and restive population of Islamic extremists. Do we think it's possible that with no one running the country — because of course we have no chosen successor to Putin — is it possible, if we did that, that one of those 6,000 nuclear weapons might wind up in the hands of some anti-American terror group and be used against our civilian population here? A nuclear weapon. Well, it's not just possible, it's likely.

Now, why would Tucker be talking about that? Well obviously because Joe Biden said out loud what everybody is thinking about how Putin shouldn't be in power, so it must be time for the Kremlin's chief propagandists and TV stars to spread bullshit about what will really happen if Putin is removed from power. All the Islamic extremists would go get the nuclear weapons and they'd put them in the nuclear weapons dispenser and they'd dispense them at America! "It's not just possible, it's likely," says noted war expert Tucker Carlson.

He also said last night we're going to need to do the 25th Amendment to Joe Biden. You know, because it'd be a disaster to remove the Russian leader but the American one? Fine.

We don't know what Candace Owens has said in the last few days because we haven't looked it up, but we're sure it's trash.

What was the Kyiv mayor's brother saying again? Yeah.

