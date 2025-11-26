Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

HEAR YE HEAR YE, what are we doing for the holiday this weekend? Here’s your schedule!

At 9 a.m., I’ll put up all our Thanksgiving recipes in one post instead of doling them out on the hour (why was I doing that???). Then you will have a cocktail at 3.

Tomorrow, it’s Dok’s classic post, rewrote each year for relevance and whatnot, and then at 5 p.m., ZiggyWiggy will be joining you for a late matinee of Alice’s Restaurant. What a good idea, ZiggyWiggy!

On Friday, we’ll have a post-Thanksgiving breakfast recipe and then all your crafts and nonsense, for buying things from people instead of Target or Walmart or Temu or Be Best Buy!

On Saturday and Sunday … we will figure it out.

And Monday, we’ll be back to normal except for me; I’m taking my husband TO ROOOOOMMMMEE.

Now, with all the further ado, on to our TABS!

December elections? In this economy??? (Bolts)

Gender-affirming care posts BIG NUMBERS in reducing Bad Thoughts among kids. Remember a few years ago when everybody was fucking normal about this and wanted trans kids to be well-adjusted, healthy, and happy? That was nice! I liked that universe we lived in then. (Erin in the Morning)

Renewable energy rudely refusing to sit still for its murdering! (Clean Technica)

Here is a review of John Fetterman’s autobiography. It is not complimentary! (Defector)

Why is Lisa Needham being so mean to poor Pam Bondi and Lindsey Halligan? LOL :) (Public Notice)

Should other reporters stick up for The Ladies when Donald Trump, who is somehow president, of the United States, calls them names and is otherwise grotesque at them, or nah, fuck those The Ladies? (Dean Obeidallah)

Pope Bob from Chicago throwing raves at the cathedral lol :) (Indy100)

You all saw this one right?

@viewsaddict VIEWS on Instagram: "This photo depicts the current Pope Leo XI…

Viola Fletcher survived the Tulsa Race Massacre. She has died at one-hundred-eleven. It’s almost illegal to talk about it anymore. (Qasim Rashid)

It’s Woke 2, and it’s the backlash to the backlash against having to wear masks sometimes so people don’t die :) (Bad Faith Times)

Kash Patel YOU’RE FIRED watch starts … MS NOW! (MS NOW)

Send Wonkette’s morning news roundup to a friend!

Share

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever and no ads. We’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate