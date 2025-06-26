Wonkette

Martini Glambassador
1h

Mr blob
1h

The amount of overreacting nonsense that went into a 2024 election post-mortem, a 49%-48% squeaker of a victory, was just absurd to begin with. Somehow this became entirely the fault of “woke” among the loudest and stupidest names of politics, even though the entire closing message of the Harris campaign was one of triangulation with “Liz Cheney is my friend” and “I have a gun” and “I love deporting”

I think the most exciting thing with the mamdani win is it shows “you don’t actually have to do that”. You can actually win with an unapologetically left wing candidate in the right circumstances. Democrats don’t have to run to the center to win. I suspect no one is more scared of this than Democratic Party leadership

