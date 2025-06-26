Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Hey, you know how we’re sending out way too many newsletters since whenever we started sending out all our posts everyday? Well I have taken mercy on you, and once again denoted a Wonkette One A Day story for those of you who just want Wonkette, One A Goddamned Day!

In the upper right corner of the website, click on your face or your orange blur and then, in the dropdown, click “manage subscription.” There you can slide on and off the radial buttons to receive newsletters for Wonkette (that’s all posts), Tabs (you should for sure turn on Tabs), Wonkette One A Day, Recipe Hub, and We Never Send Out This Newsletter (that’s for those of you who want to maintain paying us for a subscription without fucking with your inbox at all). I love you!

Good good good Mamdani vibes:

Spoiler: Only a bad guy was thrown under the bus. (Garrett Bucks)

Friend of Wonkette Charlotte Clymer is delighted in her calm and reasonable manner. (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)

The vulnerability and beaming smiles of Zohran Mamdani and Mahmoud Khalil. (Lithub)

Hey, anything new and terrible in the Big Bullshit Bill? Oh good. (Axios) Hey, anything illegal in the Big Bullshit Bill? (Gift link New York Times)

Good News everybody! Michele Bachmann has the Good News!

Chris Geidner enumerates the 11 most important things in the DOJ whistleblower letter about Emil Bove demanding everyone break the law, and the public facts already buttressing them. (Law Dork)

Pam Bondi is demanding all federal judges in Maryland recuse themselves for being very bad Deep State judges and not letting everybody get deported all of the time, I guess? Okay! (Filing)

I have to assume a good solid 80 percent of Marines are piiiiiiissssssed that this happened to their coworkers’ dad (the other 20 percent are Christian Nationalist/white supremacists waiting to get out and bomb the Oklahoma City Federal Building):

In fact, the first thing he said to his son when they spoke after the arrest was to check on his landscaping client to make sure no mess had been left when he dropped everything and fled from agents, Alejandro said.

Gutting. (Military)

What it means to be kidnapped by faceless men. (Sherrilyn Ifill)

RFK Jr. is making up nonexistent studies again. (CNN)

Just roads erupting in the heat. Cartoon dog in hell dot gif. (Digest Online)

What reasoning will the Ohio state supreme court use to overturn this judge finding its school choice vouchers unconstitutional? Take your pick from “stupid” and “nonsense.” (David Pepper)

Let’s end at the very beginning, a very good place to start: He democracied the fuck all over their faces! It’s a good day. (The Fucking News)

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate

And a subscribing button too?! Oh yeah, we’ve got that. Clickidy-click.

What time is it? It’s time to IMPEACH!