Woke Is Dead. Long Live The Woke! Tabs, Thurs., June 26, 2025
Good good good Mamdani vibes:
Oh jeez, the drum beats were so loud. And dour. We were told that we weren’t allowed to feel political hope or optimism anymore. Those feelings belonged to a pre-Covid, pre-George Floyd moment. Did you hear about the vibe shift? Everybody was talking about the vibe shift. Empathy was cringe now. “The Resistance” was an embarrassing relic. Wokeness was dead. The only choices available to us now were fear, triangulation and podcasts where tough guys say the r-word. Somebody, we were lectured, needed to be thrown under the bus.
Spoiler: Only a bad guy was thrown under the bus. (Garrett Bucks)
Friend of Wonkette Charlotte Clymer is delighted in her calm and reasonable manner. (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)
The vulnerability and beaming smiles of Zohran Mamdani and Mahmoud Khalil. (Lithub)
Hey, anything new and terrible in the Big Bullshit Bill? Oh good. (Axios) Hey, anything illegal in the Big Bullshit Bill? (Gift link New York Times)
Good News everybody! Michele Bachmann has the Good News!
Chris Geidner enumerates the 11 most important things in the DOJ whistleblower letter about Emil Bove demanding everyone break the law, and the public facts already buttressing them. (Law Dork)
Pam Bondi is demanding all federal judges in Maryland recuse themselves for being very bad Deep State judges and not letting everybody get deported all of the time, I guess? Okay! (Filing)
I have to assume a good solid 80 percent of Marines are piiiiiiissssssed that this happened to their coworkers’ dad (the other 20 percent are Christian Nationalist/white supremacists waiting to get out and bomb the Oklahoma City Federal Building):
In fact, the first thing he said to his son when they spoke after the arrest was to check on his landscaping client to make sure no mess had been left when he dropped everything and fled from agents, Alejandro said.
Gutting. (Military)
What it means to be kidnapped by faceless men. (Sherrilyn Ifill)
RFK Jr. is making up nonexistent studies again. (CNN)
Just roads erupting in the heat. Cartoon dog in hell dot gif. (Digest Online)
What reasoning will the Ohio state supreme court use to overturn this judge finding its school choice vouchers unconstitutional? Take your pick from “stupid” and “nonsense.” (David Pepper)
Let’s end at the very beginning, a very good place to start: He democracied the fuck all over their faces! It’s a good day. (The Fucking News)
What time is it? It’s time to IMPEACH!
The amount of overreacting nonsense that went into a 2024 election post-mortem, a 49%-48% squeaker of a victory, was just absurd to begin with. Somehow this became entirely the fault of “woke” among the loudest and stupidest names of politics, even though the entire closing message of the Harris campaign was one of triangulation with “Liz Cheney is my friend” and “I have a gun” and “I love deporting”
I think the most exciting thing with the mamdani win is it shows “you don’t actually have to do that”. You can actually win with an unapologetically left wing candidate in the right circumstances. Democrats don’t have to run to the center to win. I suspect no one is more scared of this than Democratic Party leadership