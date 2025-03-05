Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I’m not trying to be cynical, but is it fine to pay cash money to meet with the sitting president? IS IT? (Wired)

Is your favorite government headquarters listed for sale? (GSA)

Paul Krugman explains the tariffs on Canada: Trump is wack. That’s it, that’s the explainer. (Krugman)

Black journalists and intellectuals did a 24-hour livestream counterprogramming Trump’s bullshit. (State of the People Media)

Simon Rosenberg and Greg Sargent think the Democrats should try to capitalize on Trump’s freefalling popularity, instead of not doing that. (The New Republic transcript)

Is Trump going to fuck with all the economic data? LOL of course he is. (Gift link New York Times)

When Trump shuts down all the government data, here is where you can find some nongovernmental data. (GIJN)

Lech Walesa is not being very nice to Donald Trump.

“We watched your conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine with horror and distaste,” wrote the group, referring to Trump’s meeting with Zelensky in the White House on Friday, at which the pair were expected to sign an agreement but which instead turned into an angry confrontation. “We were also horrified by the fact that the atmosphere in the Oval Office during this conversation reminded us of the one we remember well from interrogations by the Security Service [SB, the communist secret police] and from courtrooms in communist courts,” they added.

(Notes From Poland)

Ted Cruz found some woke science. It talked about “trauma” and “victims” (from gunshots). (Pro Publica)

Police misconduct database deleted ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (The Appeal)

The line between “tech blog” and “saving democracy,” and why. (Techdirt)

From last April, but a good explainer on how gross industrial factory farms are breeding your bird flu. (Food and Water Watch)

And from right now, it’s your friend Dr. Sarah Taber explaining Trump’s agriculture tariffs, and why farmers are going to be PISSED. (Farm to Taber)

The adopted Ethiopian son of Good Christian and former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, last seen being rescued by Paris Hilton from the abusive shithole in which his parents had abandoned him in Jamaica, speaks. These fucking people man. (KY Lantern)

This Michigan dude tried to Fargo himself. (MLive)

This Australia dude saved millions of babies with his cool blood. (Independent)

Detroit Public Schools superintendent just told me and my DPS coworkers (I work at the girls’ school on Mondays) we’re looking at a $30-$80 million cut next year just for DPS alone. THAT SEEMS BAD? And this is why you buy the pizzas. Buy the fucking pizzas everybody. They’ll FedEx em right to your door. Pizzas. (Pizzas.)

