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Chemical's avatar
Chemical
2h

At least Katie Zacharia can fall back on her career as a Chinese lawyer.

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Lawyers, Guns 'n' Money's avatar
Lawyers, Guns 'n' Money
1h

Okay, most have already heard that Katie Zacharia got the axe after half a Scaramucci. Kristi Noem also got fired... again.

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