This Sunday, December 5, will mark ten years since Nelson Mandela passed away. It feels like an extra-important anniversary to note this year, for many reasons, including the impact that Henry Kissinger had on South Africa’s apartheid regime. Also feels worth noting that the US government only ever officially considered one of these men a terrorist (until 2008), and that it was not the one who carpet-bombed Cambodia. [TIME]

Check out Mandela’s grandson’s plea, on this anniversary, to not ignore climate apartheid [MSNBC]

There have been, of course, a number of lovely remembrances of Kissinger over the last 24+ hours, including this one about his steadfast support of brutal dictators in Latin America. [The Guardian]

And this one from The Daily Show:

The 5th of December will also mark what would have been the 100th birthday of opera singer Maria Callas, who is one of the most important human beings to ever live in this world. The New York Times ran a really lovely tribute to her this week. This paragraph in particular got me:

Singing that passage on May 28, 1955, at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, the soprano Maria Callas reached the phrase about how “bella e pura” Alfredo’s sister is — how beautiful and pure — and inserted the tiniest breath before “pura.” It’s a barely noticeable silence, but within it is a black hole of resignation. Callas’s split-second pause achingly suggests Violetta knows that if she, too, were pure, her happiness would not be expendable.

It’s true, and that’s why it just breaks your heart, I think, even if you don’t know what she’s singing about. [New York Times]

Mehdi Hasan’s show on MSNBC has been canceled, which is some bullshit [Washington Post]

Did you hear that Julianna Margulies clip? It’s not good! It’s pretty racist! And in light of that, I’m just going to drop this right here.

Hey! Did you know that the the United Nations Working Group on discrimination against women and girls released a report in October calling for the decriminalization of sex work? I did not, but that’s pretty freaking awesome. [Human Rights Watch]

A CBS News investigation found that the Mars candy company, which owns Snickers, Twix and other candy bars, is still using child labor to harvest their cocoa beans. [CBS[

An actual good thing happened in Florida! The city of Tallahassee will be releasing the name of the cop who shot and killed Tony McDade, a 19-year-old trans man who was a suspect in a murder they were investigating — after the Supreme Court ruled that police who kill civilians are not entitled to protection of their identities under the Florida Victims’ Bill of Rights, often known as Marsy’s law. It was also determined that victims do not have the right to total anonymity either, as the accused has a right to confront their accuser — a very good thing for those of us partial to civil rights for the accused. [Tallahassee Democrat]

OOH, check out this rundown of the time a scammy company tried to make a “drinkable sunscreen” from James Welsh, a makeup artist whose YouTube videos about bad TikTok beauty “hacks” and deep dives on sketchy beauty brands I seriously cannot stop watching. [YouTube]

Have you finished watching the documentary about the Love Has Won cult on Max and now thirsting to know even more about Amy Carlson/Mother God? Well, as much as I dislike Dr. Phil, the episodes he did with her are very much worth watching and actually go a lot deeper into some of the truly messed up shit she and her followers did (I imagine they had to go a little soft to get them to participate in the documentary). [YouTube]

