GIF by Martini Glambassador!

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo explained on Wednesday that Trump’s hideous $399 sneakers would endear him to Black people … on account of how Black people love sneakers.

“This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers!” he said. “They’re into sneakers… this is a big deal, certainly in the inner city. So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, this is cool!’”

Is it though? Is it? [Daily Beast]

A Texas judge ruled that schools can regulate the length of men’s hair and force student Darryl George to cut his locs. They have suspended this kid, for months, and barred him from getting an education ... over his hair. What year is it?

The judge determined that the act did not violate the state’s CROWN Act, a law which prohibits race-based hair discrimination.

“The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that affirmative action is a violation of the 14th Amendment and we believe the same reasoning will eventually be applied to the CROWN Act,” Barbers Hill Independent School District Superintendent Greg Poole said in a statement that made me want to put my fist through a wall. [CNN]

Can I tell you what I am obsessed with right now? I am obsessed with watching TikTok user RessaMTessa’s epic series, “Who TF Did I Marry?” — in which she tells the true and bizarre story of her marriage to a man who turned out to be a pathological liar. I’m 15 episodes in and already my body is ready for the Lifetime movie. [RessaMTessa on TikTok]

New Indonesian President just dropped (earlier this month) and … it’s not good. Unless you super are into human rights violations, mass murder and fascism, in which case he’ll be just your type. [Jacobin, The Intercept]

Fun fact, a great way to get to the wackier conspiracy theories is to misspell “fluoride.” I have a new fave and it is this weird dude on Telegram who thinks Ronald McDonald wears shoes made of baby leather.

THE DOUBLE ARCHES ARE DEVIL’S HORNS!!!11!!!

Marjorie Taylor Greene explains that nice Christian ladies have to dress modestly so as to not cause Christian men to “stumble.” Thank goodness I’m an atheist because that’s exactly why I keep a supply of banana peels in my purse. [MTG]

Tess Owen at VICE investigates “Ekklesia; The Unwoke Church,” where all the Proud boys go to get vaccinated. [VICE]

Aw! Noted “billionaire” Donald Trump wanted an extension on paying his $355 million fine, supposedly to allow a "orderly post-judgment process," but Judge Engoron told him to go kick rocks because that is not in any way necessary. [ABC News]

Madiba Dennie at Balls and Strikes explains how far-right legal groups are waging an Islamophobic smear campaign against Biden judicial nominee Adeel Mangi … that involves accusing him of loving 9/11 too much. If nominated, Mangi would be the first Muslim federal appeals court judge. [Balls and Strikes]

White supremacists are in absolute hysterics over their fears that Google’s Gemini AI is “discriminating against white people.” [Angry White Men]

Did you read the New York Times profile on Tom Sandoval — a guy from Vanderpump Rules who everyone hates because he cheated on his girlfriend Ariana, who is awesome, with their best friend Rachel, who was also the worst — in which he compared himself to OJ Simpson and George Floyd? It was weird! And very inappropriate! You probably don’t need to know anything else other than that he did that and it was weird and people were understandably pissed about the George Floyd comparison. [New York Times]

Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, the same disorder Bruce Willis has. [NPR]

According to the IRS, millionaires and billionaires are doing $150 billion worth of tax evasion a year. That is, for the record, $50 billion more than the original 2021 child tax credit expansion cost. With just one year’s worth of that money, we could end homelessness seven-and-a-half times over. We could fund three-and-a-half years of universal childcare. And almost two years of publicly funded college. More realistically, we could fund a quarter of our nuclear weapons arsenal plans over the next ten years, or just build a fuckton of bombs in case somebody needs killin’ that we haven’t thought of yet. [CNBC]

And just as a reminder from me, since I never do tabs — if you are leaving the house during the day, even in February, YOU HAVE TO WEAR SUNSCREEN.

Oh, and if you’re still wondering about that headline …