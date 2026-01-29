Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning friends, hard times ahead.

Liam, age 5, looks very ill. He is in a Texas prison with his dad, who is here legally. Look at the picture. That child is sick. (HuffPost)

Goddammit.

Adam Serwer excellent:

If the Minnesota resistance has an overarching ideology, you could call it “neighborism”—a commitment to protecting the people around you, no matter who they are or where they came from. The contrast with the philosophy guiding the Trump administration couldn’t be more extreme. Vice President Vance has said that “it is totally reasonable and acceptable for American citizens to look at their next-door neighbors and say, ‘I want to live next to people who I have something in common with. I don’t want to live next to four families of strangers.’” Minnesotans are insisting that their neighbors are their neighbors whether they were born in Minneapolis or Mogadishu. That is, arguably, a deeply Christian philosophy, one apparently loathed by some of the most powerful Christians in America.

(The Atlantic)

The Fucking News correct:

PRETTI REPORT A preliminary DHS report to Congress about the Alex Pretti killing that DHS officials should have waited for before lying to America confirms that it took two (2) CBP agents to take down a 37-year-old nurse who was already down. The report, obtained by Politico, found that two agents fired after another agent yelled, “He’s got a gun!” instead of more appropriate yells such as, “He had a gun before but not anymore, so let’s help him up!” “He’s got a legal gun but even if it were an illegal gun that doesn’t mean we get to shoot him!” or “He’s got a gun, which I offer purely informationally, in no way implying that’s cause to shoot him!”

(The Fucking News)

Flaming centrist ex-senator Jon Tester says shut that shit down. (Semafor)

Can somebody make me a ringtone of Chuck Schumer saying FUCKING LIARS please?

He later went on to state Democrats had coalesced around some weakass shit, too depressing, no link.

The brother of the pathetic loser who tried to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar says his brother is pathetic, a loser. (The Independent) Here’s an interesting post on the pathetic loser’s radicalization timeline. Seems pathetic, a loser! (XCancel)

Department of Justice (LOL) seized all the Fulton County, Georgia, ballots for 2020. What they won’t do for that old man’s ego and delusions. (They’re also transparently trying to ratfuck 2020 Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who apparently is running for GA gov.) (Atlanta Journal Constitution) Here’s the search warrant, which specifies ELECTION CRIMES (this is some bullshit). (Warrant)

ACHTUNG! DRUDGE SIREN! Trump has now lost “men” and “white people,” according to Yougov/Economist. (Tables)

Here’s a longread for you, about the ridiculous people behind the “free speech” “university” of “Austin.” Bari Weiss just made all these dorks the newest CBS News contributors. (Politico)

Department of Transportation to use the words robot to make regulations about airplanes. Sounds fine. (Pro Publica)

“Bounty hunters” to patrol private Kansas bathrooms? What has happened to people’s minds? (Erin in the Morning)

Keening cry: Our friend Woman in the Persistence/Woman Coming Home has died at home. Joe/Uncle Milburn, her best friend and roommate, is bereft, as am I. He asks: “In lieu of flowers, please consider participating in a protest this Saturday; Katy would have liked that.”

Goddammit.

All Wonkette posts are free, always. Feel free to

Share

Wonkette is ad-free and has NO PAYWALL, EVER, because how the hell are we supposed to fight disinformation when we won’t let people read us? If you are holding, and you are able, here is where you may make a one-time or recurring donation in any amount your heart desires. BE THE KOCH BROTHER YOU WANT TO SEE IN THE WORLD, and FUND US! We love you!

Wonkette $ machine!

This is the button for giving us all your extra money (ONLY IF IT IS EXTRA) but with Venmo.

Venmo Wonkette all the $$$!