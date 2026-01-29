Wonkette

Martini Glambassador
4h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/cavy-babies

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/c9670527-13a8-48fa-b605-c3ae66960b1a?utm_source=share

Rest in power, WIP. You made the world a better place by being in it.

16 replies
FukuiSanYesOta
4h

"Vice President Vance has said that “it is totally reasonable and acceptable for American citizens to look at their next-door neighbors and say, ‘I want to live next to people who I have something in common with. I don’t want to live next to four families of strangers.’”"

OK, I'm British. On one side I have people of Indian descent. Then a Georgian (country) family. On the other side, they're Azerbaijani.

Over the street, two families of Chinese descent and one of Vietnamese.

Hey, guess what, we're all Americans now, and FUCK YOU JD VANCE and my neighbors are fucking ace.

41 replies
