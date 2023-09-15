We don’t exactly get a ton a of great news these days when it comes to our reproductive rights, so Robyn and special guest Jamie Lynn Crofts have decided to celebrate the fact that so many Wisconsinites will have access to abortion again, now that a judge has determined that the state’s 1849 law doesn’t actually ban elective abortion and Planned Parenthood has announced that they will resume performing abortions next week!

Come, join us! The (pre-recorded) party starts at 12:40 eastern!