Wonkerful Holiday Songs!
Another playlist!
It has come to our attention that some of you expected a playlist published around the holidays to have holiday songs on it! So, always servicey, here is another playlist of tunes, just holiday ones this time.
Not all are suitable for every audience, so you may want to turn off the songs with a little “E” next to them before you blast it at any prudes you are unfortunate to be hosting.
We gotta go pick up our Christmas crabs now, but if you have other suggestions (or you already made one but we missed it), leave a comment and we will try to add them at the stoplights lights on our way to Dundalk and back.
MERRY CHRISTMAS, HONS!
Tip your DJ!
Dear electric company:
First you stop sending paper bills.
Then your website goes down.
Then I have to fight my way through your phone tree, which begins with a two-minute message telling people who are behind on their bills to go bother some charity instead.
ALL TO FIND OUT WHAT I OWE.
I'm willing to pay. I am NOT willing to jump through hoops like that every fucking month, just to find out how much I should be paying. Get it fucking together, and at least remove that insulting message from your phone menu, OK?
Picking up the Christmas crabs is basically as bad as picking up the Chanukkah Chlap.