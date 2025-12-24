It has come to our attention that some of you expected a playlist published around the holidays to have holiday songs on it! So, always servicey, here is another playlist of tunes, just holiday ones this time.

Not all are suitable for every audience, so you may want to turn off the songs with a little “E” next to them before you blast it at any prudes you are unfortunate to be hosting.

We gotta go pick up our Christmas crabs now, but if you have other suggestions (or you already made one but we missed it), leave a comment and we will try to add them at the stoplights lights on our way to Dundalk and back.

MERRY CHRISTMAS, HONS!

