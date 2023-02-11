It’s Saturday, so why not something a little light with your breakfast, brunch, late lunch (depends on when Robyn publishes this)?

Writer, producer, performer Lisa Timmons serves up hilarious videos on Instagram that satirize some of the most entitled and ridiculous people on the planet, ranging from Not-Princess-Diana Kate Middleton to the Goop Queen Gwyneth Paltrow.

PREVIOUSLY:

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Some $75 Poop She Would Like To Sell You



Heal Your Body From COVID The Gwyneth Paltrow Way: With $8,600 Necklaces And Snake Oil

Lisa shares how a freak injury set her on this comedic path where she targets the powerful with her wit and an iPhone. Bonus: Lisa and I are both University of Georgia alums and "Melrose Place” fanatics. There is much bonding over the Grit and Kimberly’s infamous wig reveal.



