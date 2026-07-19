Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy
2h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

When James Cole (Willis) is drawing blood from himself, the shadow of a hamster in a hamster wheel can be seen on the wall. This scene would normally be shot in 5 minutes, but took a whole day because the hamster would not move, and Terry Gilliam is such a perfectionist that he insisted that even this detail should work as intended. For the rest of the production, Gilliam's perfectionism was nicknamed "The Hamster Factor", as detailed in the behind the scenes documentary The Hamster Factor and Other Tales of Twelve Monkeys (1996). https://youtu.be/ufyWxk5__YI?si=zPe4T38iJLY-Itub

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Hank reminded me of this, there are many references to monkeys throughout the film, shout them out when you spot them!

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