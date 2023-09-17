Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight we are watching A Shot In The Dark (1964) starring Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer and Herbert Lom. Directed by Blake Edwards in Panavision and music by Henry Mancini.

It's the second movie in the Pink Panther film series with Sellers reprising his role as Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

Available for free on Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel and Prime. $3.99 in the usual places.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Movie info can be found here.

