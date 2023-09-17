Wonkette Movie Night: A Shot In The Dark
"Facts, Hercule, facts! Nothing matters but the facts. Without them the science of criminal investigation is nothing more than a guessing game."
Hi Movie Night fans!
Tonight we are watching A Shot In The Dark (1964) starring Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer and Herbert Lom. Directed by Blake Edwards in Panavision and music by Henry Mancini.
It's the second movie in the Pink Panther film series with Sellers reprising his role as Inspector Jacques Clouseau.
Available for free on Tubi, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel and Prime. $3.99 in the usual places.
Got your popcorn? Enjoy!
Movie info can be found here.
Wonkette Movie Night: A Shot In The Dark
Good!
Jann Wenner Removed From Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Board After Times Interview
The Rolling Stone co-founder’s exit comes a day after The New York Times published an interview in which he made comments that were widely criticized as racist and sexist.
I'm downloading Ubuntu, but I'm doing it the smart way this time - via BitTorrent. It seems to hit the highest transfer speeds and doesn't keep dropping the connection, so long as there are several seeders available.