Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

time to make popcorn, extra butter tonight

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ziggywiggy
2h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig were only on set for four days. All scenes with their characters, Bobby and Paulette, had to be condensed and shot quickly due to their commitments to Saturday Night Live

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