Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
7h

"You'd be surprised what they consider swearing."

The same could be said of Wonkers.

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ziggywiggy
8h

BONUS TRIVIA:

Amy Archer-Gilligan, America's most prolific female serial killer, has been cited as the inspiration for the story. She was charged with the poisoning deaths of her two husbands and was allegedly responsible for the deaths of 66 other elderly inmates of her nursing home. Her weapon of choice. Arsenic.

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