Arthur starts with a million hilarious one liners and jokes even before the opening titles are finished (number may be slightly exaggerated). Not as much as the 750 million Arthur hopes to inherit by marrying the woman chosen for him by his family. And that’s in 1980s money, which I noted when Linda tells Arthur that a subway token is sixty cents, because there’s no more tokens and it’s $2.90.

1980s movies can frequently seem dated and cringey, and even though Arthur does sometimes wander into those areas, the comedic chops of Dudley Moore and the acting skills of Sir John Gielgud save this hilarious flick. It has heart and reminds us that there’s more to being a dad than a blood connection.

Spoilers ahead.

Arthur is a spoiled, drunken, wealthy man-child but yet you still like this guy. He stumbles through life with no responsibilities and way more money than he needs, from one besotted escapade to the next. He has been accompanied his entire life by his valet, Hobson, a man with a quick wit that knows Arthur better than anyone.

Arthur’s father and grandmother wish to get him acting like a grown-up and assume this can be made to happen by a marriage to a woman from their wealthy circle of friends and business connections. He just needs a good woman to fix him! If not, Arthur loses that 750 million dollars. He does meet a good woman but it’s not the one he is engaged to. It’s Linda, and Arthur’s heart has been captured.

Meanwhile Dobson’s health has deteriorated and the roles are reversed; Arthur grows up because he needs to take care of the man who has been his caretaker over the years. This personal growth helps Arthur to decide to follow his heart.

Then there’s that song.

“When you get caught between the moon and New York City I know it's crazy, but it's true”

I found an updated cover instead of the ear worm originally performed by Christopher Cross, Arthur’s Theme (The Best That You Can Do).

Arthur stars Dudley Moore, Liza Minelli, Sir John Gielgud, Jill Eikenberry, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Ted Ross, and Barney Martin. Directed by Steve Gordon.

For the animated short, it’s the silly What If Animals Were Round? Rollin’ Wild Safari from Rollin’ Wild in 2013.

