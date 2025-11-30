Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
11m

𝐵𝑂𝑁𝑈𝑆 𝑇𝑅𝐼𝑉𝐼𝐴:

In 2010, during a cast reunion, Michael J. Fox said that strangers still call him "McFly!" constantly. Fox said that the most remarkable instance was when he was in a remote jungle in the South Asian country Bhutan, located between China and India in the eastern Himalayas. A group of Buddhist monks passed him and one of them looked at Fox and said, "Marty McFly!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
9m

It is snowing here again. Time to make my popcorn!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture