KABOOM!

Some of us may fantasize that we could blow up a chemical plant as a giant fuck you to our exes. But we just don't have the opportunity like Harley finds in an unattended tanker truck. The driver who responsibly left the keys in the ignition and the door open was conveniently distracted while taking a whizz behind the truck.

An intoxicated Harley Quinn is not one to pass up a chance like that,

"... luckily for me I have all my best ideas drunk."

Harley drives the truck towards the place where her and the Joker's "love bloomed in a highly toxic industrial processing plant." She reflects on what she gave up for him and rips the "J" necklace off her neck and tosses it out the window. Jumping from the cab of the tanker Harley watches as it continues on, slamming into the chemical plant in a massive, colorful fireball. That very loud announcement to the world was a cathartic release for Ms. Quinn but it also signaled that she was no longer protected.

After breaking up with Arthur Fleck, Harleen Quinzel realizes the power she once held, her control over others, all came from the man with a wicked grin.

Now faced with battling all those she treated badly, she needs to find a better version of herself. Free from the villainous influence of the Joker she is forced to face her own demons as she takes on those seeking vengeance. A most vile man, Roman Sionis (Black Mask) is at the center of those hoping to get revenge. Of course he also has a list of grievances against Harley but some of his seem a bit petty.

Pronounced it "expresso"

Have a vagina

Voted for Bernie

Peed in his Brita

Stole the remote

Spoiled lots of his movies

Well that last one is truly evil.

Black Mask is the one thread that connects the women, but more than his insane need to have people's faces removed he has a precious rock that he is looking for, a diamond in the hands of a young pickpocket named Cassandra Cain. Challenging Harley to get his property back or pay with her face he also sends an army of bounty hunters after the kid just to make it exciting. Harley blasts her way into the police station to grab Cassandra with the help of a "Fun Gun" that shoots bean bags and confetti. Making an escape to a deserted carnival they are soon joined by three other women.

After blowing up Ace Chemicals and symbolically ending her toxic relationship with the Joker, Harley says,

"I wasn't the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation."

Women who have only relied on themselves and are suspicious of trusting each other. Those dames looking for freedom each have landed in this battle with some of the worst villains in Gotham City for their own reasons. They are:

Detective Renee Montoya

Black Canary (Dinah Lance)

Huntress (The Crossbow Killer)

As each of Gotham's worst line up to seek their retribution in an abandoned amusement park, the self made family pulls together with an odd assortment of weapons to defend themselves and protect the kid, Cassandra. The masked malefactors take on the women in a battle royale. And using the song Barracuda by Heart as the background music was a perfect selection by the film makers. It's a huge, ridiculous, comic book fight scene and I'm not saying how it ends but it's easy to guess.

Harley Quinn is an anti-hero out of necessity. We like anti-heroes, they're complicated and not perfect. Like us.

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) stars Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Rosie Perez and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Directed by Cathy Yan.

It is available with subscription on Netflix and Max. For $3.99 on Vudu, YouTube, Google Play and Apple TV. On cable TV, the edited version is available on TNT and TBS.

