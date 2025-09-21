Wonkette

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

William Goldman first came across the story of Butch Cassidy in the late 1950s and researched it on and off for eight years before sitting down to write the screenplay. He later recalled, "The whole reason I wrote the thing, there is that famous line that F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, who was one of my heroes: 'There are no second acts in American lives.' When I read about Cassidy and Longabaugh and the super posse coming after them, that's phenomenal material. They ran to South America and lived there for eight years, and that was what thrilled me: they had a second act. They were more legendary in South America than they had been in the old West. It's a great story. Those two guys and that pretty girl going down to South America and all that stuff. It just seems to me it's a wonderful piece of material." Goldman said he wrote the story as an original screenplay because he did not want to do the research to make it authentic as a novel.

Here it is! The schedule for Wonktober Frightfest 2025:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥'𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞

𝐋𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧

𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐋𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐧

𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 (𝟏𝟗𝟕𝟖)

𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭: 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐧 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐝 (𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟒)

