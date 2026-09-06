Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

good night my friends, see you tomorrow for Nice Times

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ziggywiggy
7h

BONUS TRIVIA:

In an example of attention to detail, the secret passages in this movie lead to the same rooms they do in the board game: the kitchen leads to the study and the conservatory leads to the lounge.

In another example of attention to detail, all of the rooms are in the correct order as they are in the board game, (clockwise) hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen, ballroom, conservatory, billiard room, library, and study, as well as a cellar (a non-suspected area in the game). There are also several new rooms not seen in the game, including a bathroom, master bedroom, attic, and nursery.

The color of each character's car is the same color as their playing piece in the game, and is introduced as follows: Colonel Mustard drives a yellow 1954 Cadillac Series 62, Mrs. White drives a black-and-white 1950 MG TD convertible, Mrs. Peacock drives a blue 1952 Packard 200 Deluxe club sedan, Mr. Green drives a green 1951 Plymouth Cranbrook, Ms. Scarlet drives a 1946 red Lincoln Continental, and Professor Plum drives a purple 1949 Pontiac Streamliner Station Wagon.

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