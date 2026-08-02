Dark Passage starts from the point of view of a man who has just escaped prison. This first-person POV allows you to feel empathy for the character; it also transfers his distrust and his desperation as he encounters different people and worries about being caught onto the viewer, pulling you into the film.

Vincent Parry was convicted of murdering his wife but he claims to be an innocent man. As he tries to hide from the police and people who may recognize him, he meets a woman who believes in his innocence. She brings him to her apartment where he discovers why this woman of affluence would risk everything to help him.

She believed her own father had been wrongly convicted of murdering her stepmother. She also believed the same thing had happened to Vincent and closely followed his trial. He wants to find the real killer of his wife and she wants to help him. But something is stopping him — his very recognizable face.

A sketchy plastic surgery says he can help, for $200 Vincent is going to look like a new man. Healing from the surgery with a bandaged face and unable to speak he spends his time with Irene who cares for him and protects him while he heals. Soon the puzzle pieces start to fall into place.

Vincent begins to understand who the real killer is while people continue to die around him. And Vincent and Irene’s time together turns into love. Can Vincent prove he is not guilty while still protecting the woman he has fallen for?

Who wouldn’t fall in love with this woman?

In real life they did fall in love.

Bogart and Bacall were married at the Malabar Farm in Ohio, home to his friend the writer Louis Bromfield, in 1945. Bacall was 19 and Bogart was 44; they had two children and remained married till his death in 1957. They made four films together, To Have And Have Not (1944), The Big Sleep (1946), Dark Passage (1947), and Key Largo (1948).

Wedding photo.

You can find photos from the original San Francisco filming locations used in Dark Passage here.

Dark Passage stars Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Agnes Moorehead, Bruce Bennett, Clifton Young, Douglas Kennedy, Rory Mallinson, Tom D’Andrea, and Houseley Stevenson. Directed by Delmer Daves.

Dark Passage is available for free with ads on Tubi and Plex; $3.99 in the usual places. Free on OKRU.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is Black and White by Jesús Pérez and Gerd Gockell.

Next week’s movie night selection is Arsenic And Old Lace, available for free on the Internet Archive. $5.99 in the usual places. A colorized version is available for free on Alugha.

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