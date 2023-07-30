Hi Movie Night fans!
"hey ziggywiggy how about “Dick,” Carla’s husband Nick Tortelli as Nixon and Kristen Dunst (and I forget the other) as the teen girls who bring him down? I couldn’t stop thinking about it while I read the indictment yesterday!"
How could I say no to Rebecca’s recommendation of a perfect movie choice as we celebrate another indictment? I know Wonkers’ humor will rise to the occasion and supersede all previous dick joke events.
We are watching Dick (1999) starring Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams, Will Ferrell and Dan Hedaya as Nixon. Directed by Andrew Fleming. Wonkette is a dick joke emporium after all.
Available for $3.99 on Prime and Apple TV.
Got your popcorn? Enjoy!
Movie Night info can always be found here.
Holy shit record. Phoenix is up to 30 days in a row (a record) with temps over 110F, and likely two days more to go before monsoon rain breaks the streak. The old wussy record was 18 days. They also had 16 nights in a row (also a record) over 90F, with one of those overnight lows being 98F. Those night temps are mostly caused by millions of AC units running all night (AC doesn't make cold....but instead removes heat. That heat gets dumped into the world outside. Its why you see 'em in windows and rooftops). Global warming is here NOW.
I live down here in the much cooler Lib-paradise of Baja Arizona (rural Pima County outside of Tucson), where it still gets down to 82-83 most nights.
Trump/Christie debate preview.
https://youtu.be/QDlwNF3G7QU