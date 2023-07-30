Hi Movie Night fans!

"hey ziggywiggy how about “Dick,” Carla’s husband Nick Tortelli as Nixon and Kristen Dunst (and I forget the other) as the teen girls who bring him down? I couldn’t stop thinking about it while I read the indictment yesterday!"

How could I say no to Rebecca’s recommendation of a perfect movie choice as we celebrate another indictment? I know Wonkers’ humor will rise to the occasion and supersede all previous dick joke events.

We are watching Dick (1999) starring Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams, Will Ferrell and Dan Hedaya as Nixon. Directed by Andrew Fleming. Wonkette is a dick joke emporium after all.

Available for $3.99 on Prime and Apple TV.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Movie Night info can always be found here.

"Want to just donate once?"