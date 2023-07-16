Hi Movie Night Fans and welcome to our new home!

I made sure to bring our favorite couch, so grab a seat and your favorite beverage, let’s watch a movie.

Tonight it’s Do The Right Thing (1989) starring Spike Lee, Danny Aiello, Rosie Perez, Samuel L. Jackson, John Turturro, and Giancarlo Esposito. Directed and written by Spike Lee.

"It's the hottest day of the summer. You can do nothing, you can do something or you can do the right thing."

Available on Peacock and for $3.99 in the usual places. On the Internet Archives for free.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

