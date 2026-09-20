Unlike last week’s movie, Bela Lugosi is not dead but undead in this classic horror film based on a 1924 play which in turn was based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel of the same name. Count Dracula is a Transylvanian transplant residing in England with a fondness for drinking blood and turning into a bat.

He has used his powers to trap a young man, Renfield, into becoming his personal slave. Dracula needs a human to help him do the things he cannot, including moving his coffin. Of course we all prefer sleeping in our own beds!

Once Dracula has settled into Carfax Abbey in London, he sets out to take in the nightlife. At a theater Dracula meets Dr. Seward, who just happens to be Renfield’s psychiatrist, as Renfield has gone a bit mad. Dr. Seward introduces the Count to Mina, his daughter. She is there with her fiancé John Harker and friend Lucy. The well-dressed Dracula has caught Lucy’s eye and you just want to say oh honey he is not the right man for you! He will suck you dry and leave you a shell of your former self. Which he does that night.

Meanwhile back at the sanitarium, Professor Van Helsing has studied Renfield’s blood and his odd dietary choice of bugs. Van Helsing has some knowledge of vampires and just happens to have some wolfsbane which Renfield does not like; the professor has his suspicions on what is really happening with this madman.

Dracula decides to have a nighttime visit with Mina and leaves her with a nasty hickey. When Dracula returns to the scene of the crime the next evening, Van Helsing notices that the Count has no reflection in a mirror. From this he realizes the truth, Count Dracula is a vampire.

Dracula leaves but Mina is drawn to him and she follows the Count to the courtyard where he bites her again. She is under his spell, he wants to possess her, body and soul.

Mina says of Dracula:

I heard dogs howling. And when the dream came, it seemed the whole room was filled with mist. It was so thick, I could just see the lamp by the bed, a tiny spark in the fog. And then I saw two red eyes glaring at me. And a white livid face came down out of the mist. It came closer and closer. I felt its breath on my face and then its lips... oh!

But Van Helsing possesses a strength of character and knowledge about how the pointy toothed creature could be defeated. Can he help save Mina from being condemned to eternal darkness and enslaved to a monstrous being? All that is needed to free her is to put a stake through Dracula’s heart and the curse will be broken.

Through this video I learned the proper pronunciation of Bela Lugosi from the man himself. BTW Peter Murphy and Bauhaus had it totally wrong.

Dracula stars Bela Lugosi, Dwight Frye, Helen Chandler, David Manners, Edward Van Sloan, Frances Dade, and Herbert Bunston. Directed by Tod Browning.

Dracula is available for free on the Internet Archive; with subscription on Peacock; $3.99 in the usual places.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is The Curse Of Dracular created by Jack Paterson based on a short story his dad had written as a 9-year-old.

Our next Movie Night selection is Lifeforce, available with subscription on MGM+; free with ads on Tubi and The Roku Channel; $3.99 in the usual places.

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