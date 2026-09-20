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ziggywiggy
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BONUS TRIVIA:

When Bela Lugosi died in 1956, he was buried wearing one of his many black silk capes, but not the one that he wore in Dracula. That one was put on auction by his son, Bela Lugosi Jr., in 2011. The starting bid being set at $1,200,000; it failed to sell. Later, in November 2019, the family donated it to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where it was being restored as of February 2020. It will be put on display along with an exclusive collection of prestigious and priceless Golden Age of Hollywood star props and artifacts. It ought to be noted that there was a persisting, yet untrue, rumor that being buried in one of his vampire capes was Lugosi's dying wish when, in fact, it was decided by Bela Lugosi Jr. and his mother, Lugosi's ex-wife, Lillian Arch. The Lugosi family has long corroborated these facts to be accurate.

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ziggywiggy
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BONUS TRIVIA:

During an interview with film historian David J. Skal, actor David Manners recounted how the production was disorganized and that Tod Browning showed little interest in directing the film. None of the cast members took filming seriously, except for Bela Lugosi. Manners witnessed Lugosi strolling up and down the set with his cloak wrapped around him and saying, "I am Dracula." This was Bela's own method of psyching himself up and building his concentration to stay in character. Lugosi was a staunch professional who cared deeply about his acting. Years after his death, Lugosi was accused by various biographers of confusing real life with his role. Nothing could have been further from the truth, as reported by Carroll Borland, his son Bela Lugosi Jr. and other people who knew him.

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