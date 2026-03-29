Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

I am getting started early on my popcorn!

Just butter and salt.

I do not have any trivia tonight. There was not much on IMDb and after doing No Kings and working on my photos i didn't have time to go digging any elsewhere.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Jackie Chan has sustained numerous fractures—often cited as dozens, or even near 200 in marketing hyperbole—throughout his career due to performing his own stunts, joking that he has broken bones from his "head to toes".

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