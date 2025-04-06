How could I possibly be expected to write a movie post on a day like this?

Well it worked for Ferris, I figured I’d give it a try. It is something all of us did as teenagers. We still do it as grown-ups but we call it a mental health day. I think all of us could use one or 365 of those.

So begins Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. He has faked being sick to get out of school and he is going to turn the time into teaching a valuable lesson to his best friend, Cameron. That having fun is good. That is the entire lesson. Stop and smell the roses or join a parade and sing “Twist And Shout.” When this scene comes up in the move I want you to join in, sing along, get up and shake it or wiggle in your seat and chair dance. I like imagining all of us doing this at the same time, don’t you?

That’s where you see the friendship that is at the heart of the movie. How we love our friends for exactly who they are.

Again I have unintentionally picked a movie that is perfect for current events. Ben Stein’s monotone description of the Smoot-Hawley Act has gone viral as tariffs take center stage in world events with the dumbest president ever. From The Independent:

“On X/Twitter, one economics professor shared the clip with the caption: “Ferris Bueller is strikingly more instructive than 99.99% of political commentators on tariffs.”

Another user added: “Apparently it is once again time to bring back the lesson on tariffs from Ferris Bueller...”

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off stars Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Grey, Jeffrey Jones, Cindy Pickett, and Charlie Sheen. Directed by John Hughes.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is available for free with ads on Pluto TV. $3.99 on Apple TV, Prime, Google Play, Fandango At Home or YouTube.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is The Rock by Seth Boyden.

Our next Movie Night selection is Arrival. It is available with subscription on Disney+ and Paramount+. $3.99 on Prime, Google Play, Fandango At Home, YouTube and Apple TV.

