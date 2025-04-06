Wonkette Movie Night: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
'Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.'
How could I possibly be expected to write a movie post on a day like this?
Well it worked for Ferris, I figured I’d give it a try. It is something all of us did as teenagers. We still do it as grown-ups but we call it a mental health day. I think all of us could use one or 365 of those.
So begins Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. He has faked being sick to get out of school and he is going to turn the time into teaching a valuable lesson to his best friend, Cameron. That having fun is good. That is the entire lesson. Stop and smell the roses or join a parade and sing “Twist And Shout.” When this scene comes up in the move I want you to join in, sing along, get up and shake it or wiggle in your seat and chair dance. I like imagining all of us doing this at the same time, don’t you?
That’s where you see the friendship that is at the heart of the movie. How we love our friends for exactly who they are.
Again I have unintentionally picked a movie that is perfect for current events. Ben Stein’s monotone description of the Smoot-Hawley Act has gone viral as tariffs take center stage in world events with the dumbest president ever. From The Independent:
“On X/Twitter, one economics professor shared the clip with the caption: “Ferris Bueller is strikingly more instructive than 99.99% of political commentators on tariffs.”
Another user added: “Apparently it is once again time to bring back the lesson on tariffs from Ferris Bueller...”
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off stars Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jennifer Grey, Jeffrey Jones, Cindy Pickett, and Charlie Sheen. Directed by John Hughes.
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is available for free with ads on Pluto TV. $3.99 on Apple TV, Prime, Google Play, Fandango At Home or YouTube.
The animated short is The Rock by Seth Boyden.
Our next Movie Night selection is Arrival. It is available with subscription on Disney+ and Paramount+. $3.99 on Prime, Google Play, Fandango At Home, YouTube and Apple TV.
𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:
Ben Stein says he got the role of Bueller's Economics teacher through six degrees of separation. "Richard Nixon introduced me to a man named William Safire, who's a New York Times columnist. He introduced me to a guy who's an executive at Warner Brothers. He introduced me to a guy who's a casting director. He introduced me to John Hughes. John Hughes and I are among the only Republicans in the picture business, and John Hughes put me in the movie", Stein said. Hughes said that Stein was an easy and early choice for the role of the teacher: "He wasn't a professional actor. He had a flat voice, he looked like a teacher."
𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:
The parade scene took multiple days of filming; Matthew Broderick spent some time practicing the dance moves. "I was very scared," Broderick said. "Fortunately, the sequence was carefully choreographed beforehand. We worked out all the moves by rehearsing in a little studio. It was shot on two Saturdays in the heart of downtown Chicago. The first day was during a real parade, and John got some very long shots. Then radio stations carried announcements inviting people to take part in a John Hughes movie. The word got around fast, and ten thousand people showed up. For the final shot, I turned around and saw a river of people. I put my hands up at the end of the number and heard this huge roar. I can understand how rock stars feel. That kind of reaction feeds you."