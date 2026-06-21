Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

The car that Elle (Lily Tomlin) and Sage (Julia Garner) drive for much of the movie was a 1955 Dodge Royal that is owned by Lily Tomlin. Tomlin told USA Today that she bought it in 1975 for fifteen hundred dollars. She said, "It's not a prize car. It's not a car that people yearn for. But it has a nice look to it. The car is almost a character in the movie. I knew I kept that car for a reason."

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
29m

Today I rode Xena Warrior Scooter to the supermarket and locked up on the bike rack. I did my shopping and came out to find a full size scooter(think Vespa) totally blocking me in. Of course I cursed this person loudly as 'What a DICK!"

Well the DICK was exiting the supermarket about ten steps behind me.

He immediately stepped up and apologized for blocking me in.

Then a young dude rode up, dumped his bike next to the rack, which blocked the sidewalk and went in the store, and that pissed scooter dude off.

Scooter dude told me he was tempted to pick up the bike and drop it in a dumpster, but i said there was maybe a better way to handle it.

Instead he picked the bike up and leaned it against the rack, unblocking the sidewalk.

Then we both wished each other save travels home before it started raining.

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