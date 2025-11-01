There is debate over which version of Dawn Of The Dead is the best — for me they are both great flicks but in different ways. I think you decide which one to watch depending on what you want from it. I picked this one for tonight because I wanted action, great special effects, and talented acting. I find it more fun. If you want to see the more thought-provoking take on consumerism you watch the original from 1978. Both screenplays were written by George A. Romero with the addition of James Gunn on the 2004 version.

Just as last week’s Invasion Of The Body Snatchers made for an easy comparison to the current insanity we find ourselves in, I would say Dawn Of The Dead works just as well. There is the MAGA cult as brain dead zombies driven to destroy and consume. Zombie lore states once you are a zombie there’s no coming back. (Except if they find true love and friendship, as in one of our previous Movie Night selections, Warm Bodies.)

One big change that Zack Snyder did with the 2004 remake was to make the zombies fast — which, when talking to zombie movie purists, tends to be unpopular. I embrace both speeds (but not too tightly, that’s how you become one). The faster zombies bring a greater urgency, whereas the slow ones present as an unstoppable, growing force.

When the survivors barricade themselves inside a shopping mall, the undead horde just keep coming and building up a nearly impenetrable wall of rotting flesh and snapping jaws. Those brain-eaters don’t need to be fast. Their meal will come to them. The group of humans have to give up their stronghold or the growing crowd of zombies will crush them.

I love all kinds of zombie movies. I have watched many and now I’m starting to think it was just preparation for living in the current world. You want to know how to survive some crazy shit, ask a zombie movie fan. Have I been slowly stocking up on canned goods and important supplies? I am not going to answer that because I, as a zombie movie fan, know that you do not reveal that kind of thing!

SPOILER after the subscription request.

SPOILER:

The dog does not die! (Not whether or not I’ve gone prepper.)

Dawn Of The Dead stars Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Kim Poirier, Ty Burrell, Mekhi Phifer, Matt Frewer, Michael Kelly, Jake Weber, Jayne Eastwood, and Lindy Booth. Directed by Zack Snyder, screenplay by George A. Romero and James Gunn.

Dawn Of The Dead (2004) is available for $3.99 in the usual places. Streams free with ads on TokyVideo. Sorry, when this was originally scheduled it was on Shudder with a free trial, it is no longer there.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules go to WonkMovie.

The animated short is Widdershins directed and animated by Simon P. Biggs.

Tomorrow we kickoff November with Cat People (1942) which is available for free on the Internet Archive. On Hulu with subscription, $3.99 in the usual places.

November’s schedule, I have found free versions for all, links are included here:

Buy Wonkette some popcorn?