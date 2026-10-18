Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
39m

After the stressed out day I've had I decided to treat myself by buying a really good pair of house shoes made from boiled wool; my feet always sweat in every other type of slipper/house shoe. That's not supposed to happen with wool and they should last a long time. They can be a bit pricey, I ordered a pair for $42, which is low end. But I'm worth it!

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ziggywiggy
3h

BONUS TRIVIA:

The screenplay writer Scott Lobdell said he wanted to play with the tropes of the slasher genre, as according to him "every slasher film opens up with the mean girl getting killed and the good girl living till the end. And he thought, 'How can I make the mean girl and the good girl the same person?'"

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