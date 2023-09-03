Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight we are watching His Girl Friday (1940) starring Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell, Ralph Bellamy and Helen Mack. Directed by Howard Hawks, it's a remake of the Broadway play The Front Page that was first produced in 1928. The play enters the public domain in 2024 so maybe in the future there will be more remakes than the three that already exist. Maybe a weird animated one like Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank that was a remake of Blazing Saddles.

Available for free on Redbox, Crackle, Sling and Prime. $3.99 on YouTube and Google Play.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Movie info can be found here.

Want to donate just once?