Wonkette Movie Night: His Girl Friday
Coming to you from the Labor Day Wonkmeet at Holly and Paul's cabin in The Berkshires, where we are having a movie night under the stars!
Hi Movie Night fans!
Tonight we are watching His Girl Friday (1940) starring Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell, Ralph Bellamy and Helen Mack. Directed by Howard Hawks, it's a remake of the Broadway play The Front Page that was first produced in 1928. The play enters the public domain in 2024 so maybe in the future there will be more remakes than the three that already exist. Maybe a weird animated one like Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank that was a remake of Blazing Saddles.
Available for free on Redbox, Crackle, Sling and Prime. $3.99 on YouTube and Google Play.
Got your popcorn? Enjoy!
Movie info can be found here.
