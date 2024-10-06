Can you solve the mystery?

Can you find the 8 hidden ghostly pictures of Axl and 2 of a hedgehog named Jasper in the movie poster? Answers at the bottom of the page.

Like the hidden animals in the poster, sometimes it can be hard to tell what is really there. Is it merely a trick of the eye or are ghosts to blame for the deception?

Pretend you are one of the five strangers that wealthy Frederick Loren has invited to stay the night in a supposed haunted house with the promise of $10,000 if you last the night. But once you’ve arrived you are told you will be locked in overnight with no exit. Would you still consider it? Keep in mind, $10,000 in 1959 was real money!

Then your host gives everyone a small coffin with a handgun inside. Would you be like me and leave nothing but a swinging door behind you as you hit warp speed in your exit?

The guests at this party are not as wise as you and I! They stick around till it’s too late to leave. Some may call the party’s host eccentric, but that’s only because he’s rich; in truth the guy is cruel and demented. The evening’s planned activities will include some mayhem, mirth, mischief, misdirection, and maybe even MURDER!

Insert scream here, but not the Wilhelm Scream, it is not in this movie although there are plenty of others. I will warn you the movie starts out with a whole variety of them.

This haunted house on a hill has its many secrets. You will find jump scares around every corner and ghosts moaning a warning, there’s danger here, enter at your own risk!

With Vincent Price’s amazing evil laugh I must include one of his most famous roles, the voiceover for Michael Jackson’s Thriller. This is from a recording session with both men. This has the full Thriller poem read by Price and written by Rod Temperton; it shows how much fun Price had with reading the lines.

House On Haunted Hill stars Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart, Richard Long, Carolyn Craig, and Alan Marshall. Directed by William Castle.

House On Haunted Hill is available with subscription on Prime, MGM+, AMC+, and Fubo TV. Free with ads on Tubi, Pluto TV, Xumo Play, The Roku Channel, Crackle, Fandango, Plex, and YouTube.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules, go to WonkMovie.

Instead of a cartoon I give you Michael Jackson’s Thriller. “I have something I want to tell ya, I’m not like other guys.”

Axl is circled in white and Jasper is circled in red.

Next Sunday, Oct. 13, is the Cleveland Wonkmeet and I will be there. I am leaving the the big city and visiting Ohio! It would be nice to meet you all in person. Please RSVP The Estivating Hibernian at Theestivatinghibernian@gmail.com

