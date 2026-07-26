Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Despite being called "Jurassic Park" and having the reputation of being the movie that is all about dinosaurs (and vastly re-popularized them), the creatures only have around fifteen minutes of screen time: nine minutes are Stan Winston's animatronics, and six minutes of it is Industrial Light & Magic CGI. This means only around 11% of the film is dedicated to dinosaur scenes. Many people have therefore drawn parallels with Steven Spielberg's Jaws (1975), which also used its creature special effects sparingly, and leaned heavily on suspense by keeping the big shark off screen as long as possible, thus making the audience believe that they had seen the creature for much longer than they had in reality.

Except for some very brief glimpses in the opening scene, the adult velociraptors, often cited as the most memorable dinosaurs in this movie, don't make an on-screen appearance until over one hour and forty-three minutes into the movie.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

The T. Rex occasionally malfunctioned, due to the rain. Producer Kathleen Kennedy recalls, "The T. Rex went into the heebie-jeebies sometimes. Scared the crap out of us. We'd be, like, eating lunch, and all of a sudden a T. Rex would come alive. At first we didn't know what was happening, and then we realized it was the rain. You'd hear people start screaming." The crew had to have safety meetings about the T. Rex. It weighed 12,000 pounds, and was extremely powerful. They used flashing lights to announce when it was about to come on, to alert the crew, because if you stood next to it and the head went by at speed, it felt like a bus going by.

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