Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

I am currently inside a snow globe that somewhat resembles the world when Krampus shows up and i love it because i am one of those delightful weirdos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Thanks everyone! I love flipping things around so next week it is 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥 as recommended by Random.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
388 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture