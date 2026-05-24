Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

FUCK.

One of my kitchen shelves just collapsed and broke most of my dishes.

FUCK!

Keep on with the movie i have a mess to clean

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Thanks everyone, next week 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲.

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