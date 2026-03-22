Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

John Carpenter has said that The Crawling Eye, with its creatures hidden in the clouds, was partly the inspiration for his film The Fog (1980).

Similar themes are found in the 2022 movie Nope. A monster hides behind a moving cloud.

The Crawling Eye monster makes a cameo appearance in Stephen King's horror novel "It". The children run into the creature in the sewers during a 1958 segment of the novel.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

The movie was ambitious but it lacked vision!

Thanks everyone.

Next week is Drunken Master!

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