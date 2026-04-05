Wonkette

Wonkette

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
17h

It is finally happening. I'll be heading into surgery within the next 30 minutes.

See you all on the other side.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1d

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

In a 1998 interview with Filmmaker Magazine, Chris Eyre spoke about the way he wanted to depict Native Americans in the film: "It's crazy that there's never been a movie that has been the voice of Indians. It's always about how the over culture wants to portray Indians, and it's usually in the romantic vein -and I definitely don't want to go there. The romantic stuff grosses me out! There's Native America, and then there's America's Native America. America's Native America is this place that mainstream America holds in a romantic place. Indians could be dead and gone and there would still be Indian-head icons on fruit boxes and Cherokee this and Cherokee that. I want to get away from the romantic stuff. Indian people are like anybody -complicated people."

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