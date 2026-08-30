Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
24m

I believe we will have new people joining us tonight, hi there!

BONUS TRIVIA:

In the director is a huge dick trivia:

After a poor take, director Herbert Ross reprimanded Dolly Parton and asked her if she could act. She replied "No, but it's your job to make me look like I can!"

Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine said in an interview that director Herbert Ross was very difficult to work with, telling the lead actresses they couldn't act, and singling out Julia Roberts in particular, to the point that she would be left in tears.

Herbert Ross had lost his first wife Nora Kaye in 1987, only two years before the film's release. His harsh treatment of the actors led Shirley MacLaine to tell him that he'd been behaving badly since Nora's death, and it wasn't respectful to her or to them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
21m

I think my movie night snack will be the classic popcorn with lotsa salt and butter.

I must make that now as we all now the rules state that the Movieboss must finish their popcorn before the movie starts.

It is tradition like how tehbaddr will ask what time it starts.

Reply
Share
5 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture