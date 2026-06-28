Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
24m

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

The first documented U.S. gay rights organization was founded in Chicago in 1924.

Henry Gerber, a German immigrant, founded the Society for Human Rights, the first documented gay rights organization in the United States. During his U.S. Army service in World War I, Gerber was inspired to create his organization by the Scientific-Humanitarian Committee, a “homosexual emancipation” group in Germany.

Gerber’s small group published a few issues of its newsletter “Friendship and Freedom,” the country’s first gay-interest newsletter. Police raids forced the group to disband in 1925. But 90 years later, the U.S. government designated Gerber’s Chicago house a National Historic Landmark.

Reply
Share
1 reply
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
10mEdited

I went to the Cleveland Heights Pride event today. The best part was sitting down to have a beer with a friend at a perfectly picked table out of the sun. Soon others joined us as we were in a nice cool spot. I had a wonderful time meeting new people, fellow LGBT+ people who were local.

Best part of the whole thing.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture