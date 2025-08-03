Superman: The Movie is the OG of Superman movies. It is the standard that all the versions that followed were compared to, with most not measuring up. When you think of the refugee from Krypton being portrayed on film you will probably imagine just one man. Christopher Reeve, with that little forehead curl, dimpled smile and blue eyes, he gave us the hero we wanted to be saved by.

In 1938 the barrel chested good guy with the red cape was introduced to the world in the first issue of Action Comics. He was created by Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel after the two men became best friends in a Cleveland high school. Because the system was set up take advantage of artists, the young men sold the rights to Superman for $130. In order to protect their artistic integrity, Shuster and Siegel made this deal and continued creating the Man of Steel while someone else profited. Read more about this fascinating story from the Ohio History Connection about the origin of Superman here.

All the incarnations of the iron jawed hero in blue tights and red underwear worn on the outside have been of a guy who cares about everyone and the three things that he always fought for,

Superman: “I'm here to fight for truth, and justice, and the American way.” Lois Lane: “You're gonna end up fighting every elected official in this country!”

In the current tongue of MAGA land this translates to “WOKE.”

In July 2025, the newest version of Superman arrived (shoutout to my hometown, filmed in Cleveland!) And he was the same hero from all those other versions. Except MAGA weenies are super sensitive about the fact that Superman in the new flick was who he had always been. Fox News and MAGA lost what remains of their minds and whined how this Superman was not their kind of hero and they wouldn’t be watching.

As Evan wrote,

“For why? For woke. It got started when director James Gunn decided to make Superman political FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER. That’s right, FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER. Except for that time Superman beat the shit out of the Klan, which you’d think would have turned MAGA off to the franchise permanently. Also Superman has just kind of always been woke ever since the fucking beginning, which anybody who has actually read it would know, but …”

I think this may be driving everyone to drink. Because even Superman knows Trump and Epstein were good buddies and he can’t do anything about it.

What you thought the movie post wouldn’t get in on that reminder?

We are right there with you Superman.

Superman: The Movie is available with subscription on HBO Max, Hulu and Sling. $3.99 in the usual places. Free on the Internet Archive.

Superman: The Movie stars Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman, Marlon Brando, Valerie Perrine, Ned Beatty, Glen Ford, Susannah York, Sarah Douglas, Jack O’Halloran, and Terence Stamp. Directed by Richard Donner.

To make requests and see the movie lists and schedules go to WonkMovie.

Our cartoon is from 1944, a Private Snafu anti-war film, where he is bestowed superhuman powers from the “Technical Fairy, First Class” and becomes Snafuperman. Directed by Friz Freleng for Warner Bros.

Our next Movie Night selection is Hellboy, available with subscription on HBO Max, Hulu and Sling. $3.99 in the usual places.

Donate once $ for popcorn?