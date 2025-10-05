This is a super creepy yet deeply moving film. You are going to want to wrap a blanket around yourself because blankets are a well known defense against creepy things. Also lift your feet up off the floor to make sure nothing reaches out from beneath your chair to touch your feet. Have your snacks and beverages at hand because you do not want to be the one leaving the room, saying I’ll be right back, as we know what happens to those people!

It is the Spanish Civil War and ten year old Carlos has arrived at a compound that seems to be made from dust and despair. In the center sits an unexploded bomb dropped by Francisco Franco’s troops. Carlos is clueless that this place is an orphanage after arriving with his tutor, a friend of his father. Carlos sees a mystery boy who is there one second and gone the next.

Carlos settles into life with the other boys but sees “the one who sighs” in shadows and drifting bits of blackness. While going for water when he should be in bed he discovers there’s more than ghosts hidden in the orphanage’s walls. There’s gold, greed and dark secrets and when those things collide, death can follow.

A restless spirit wanders in the shadows and dark corners, seeking light and resolution. A restless man with no spirit also stalks this space, his is the vileness of guilt and greed that can a drive a hollow person to even darker depths. What is at first perceived as the true thing to be feared, a ghost with haunting eyes becomes the opposite. While a handsome man with haunting eyes reveals who the monster truly is.

The film’s horror lies not only in the phantom spirit that lurks in the shadows, but in the evil that lurks in the hearts of men. Against a backdrop of civil war between the Republican Faction and the Nationalist faction, these lost boys still managed to be boys, reading comic books, getting crushes and crushing bullies.

The Devil’s Backbone is available for free on OKru (Russian video streaming site similar to YouTube.) $3.99 in the usual places.

The Devil’s Backbone stars Fernando Tielve, Iñigo Garcés, Federico Luppi, Eduardo Noriega, Marisa Paredes, Junio Valverde, Andreas Muñoz, and Irene Visedo. Directed by Guillermo del Toro.

