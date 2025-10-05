Wonkette

Wonkette

ziggywiggy
22m

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Guillermo del Toro wrote the film when he was in college. Spending 16 years to perfect it, he has said that this is his favorite movie of his own.

After del Toro's poor results with Mimic (1997), he declared he had trouble getting any further films financed, as the Weinstein brothers were "badmouthing him everywhere". Pedro Almodovar, who loved his previous work with Cronos (1992) had offered to help him get a movie produced in Spain. Del Toro ultimately accepted his offer, rewriting the original script, which was originally meant to take place during the Mexican Revolution, to be adapted to the Spanish Civil War times.

ziggywiggy
18m

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

The Spanish comic series "Paracuellos" by Carlos Giménez was an important source of inspiration. This semi-biographical work takes place in a Francoist orphanage during the early 1950's. Giménez worked as a storyboard artist on this film.

