Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight we are watching The Frighteners (1996) starring Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado, John Astin, Dee Wallace and Chi McBride. Directed by Peter Jackson with music from Danny Elfman.

Fox is Frank Bannister, who can communicate with ghosts. If you had that ability, which spirit would you want to have a chat with? Famous or infamous, I'm guessing that you'd want to meet them as they looked when they were alive and not like John Astin as The Judge.

Do you remember when there used to be cartoons before movies? It faded out mostly in the 70’s until more recently being seen again as shorts by Pixar. The best time to see those cartoons was when you were in the back of your family’s station wagon at the drive-in, already in your pj’s, a bag of homemade popcorn between you and your siblings, waiting for Godzilla Vs The Smog Monster to begin.

I think we should bring some of that back, right here. So here's Casper, The Friendly Ghost from 1945. Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Available for free with subscription on Peacock. $3.99 in all the usual places.

To make movie requests go here.

Next week’s movie is Tucker And Dale Vs Evil.

The October movie calendar can be found on my Substack.

