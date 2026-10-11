Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

BONUS TRIVIA:

Some of the aerial footage was shot by a second unit in the ghost town of Pripyat, near Chernobyl, in Ukraine. Director Colm McCarthy: "I was very interested in post-apocalyptic imagery and urban exploration. We wanted to surprise people rather than have people coming in expecting a studio level film. We sent a micro drone unit to Pripyat, Chernobyl to shoot helicopter footage with Pripyat doubling for urban London."

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Time to make the popcorn!

Now with less butter as I am watching my cholesterol.

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