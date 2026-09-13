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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

BONUS TRIVIA:

David Bowie said that, in order to make his voice suitably hoarse for when he aged so drastically in the movie, he stood on the George Washington Bridge every night and screamed all the punk rock songs he knew. Well damn that would have been awesome to see, on my favorite bridge!

But I didn't live next to it till 2009.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

So happy to be here as today I had another close call with a car while riding Xena Warrior Scooter.

I was in the crosswalk and she was making a turn. I thought she saw me.

She did not, as she was solely focused on traffic and making her turn. I had to zig out into traffic to avoid her, I yelled "Pay attention!"

And she was absolutely mortified that she had nearly hit me and very apologetic. I told her thank you and kept on moving.

I bet she will always pay attention to the crosswalk from now on!

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