Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Benedict Cumberbatch confessed that in one of the final scenes of the film, he couldn't stop crying and had a breakdown. It was, as he said, "Being an actor or a person that had grown incredibly fond of the character and thinking what he had suffered and how that had affected him." In an interview with USA Today, Cumberbatch said of Turing's Royal Pardon, "The only person who should be pardoning anybody is him (Turing). Hopefully, the film will bring to the fore what an extraordinary human being he was and how appalling (his treatment by the government was). It's a really shameful, disgraceful part of our history."

"If any young person ever felt like they aren't quite sure who they are, or aren't allowed to express themselves the way they'd like to express themselves, if they've ever felt bullied by what they feel is the normal majority or any kind of thing that makes them feel an outsider, then this is definitely a film for them because it's about a hero for them," Cumberbatch stated at the European Premiere of the film at the London Film Festival, October 2014.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

Thanks all! I will be here Thanksgiving, giving the other wonkette writers a day off and being here for those who need this place . I will be here with family who actually wants me around! My family via blood has no interest but I know who my real family is, it is RIGHT HERE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
361 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture