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ziggywiggy
1h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Brad Bird was in part inspired to make this film as a memorial to his sister Susan, who died at the hands of her estranged husband by gun violence. His pitch was this: "What if a gun had a soul and didn't want to be a gun?"

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ziggywiggy
1h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

The 1999 film is based on a novel "The Iron Man". The author of the novel, Ted Hughes (who bears the same name as the characters Annie and Hogarth Hughes), wrote the novel as a way of comforting his children after the suicide of their mother Sylvia Plath.

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