Wonkette

Wonkette

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3h

"You never have seen an alien peeing standing up in a movie or like, yucking it up with his alien buddies. That’s never happened."

Has this man never watched a single Star War?

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
1h

Rob Finnerty wouldn't know a LaSalle if it were parked on his foot.

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