Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

The song sung by Navin and his Black family at the beginning and ending of the film is "Pick a Bale of Cotton." It's a traditional American folk song and work song first recorded by Texas inmates James "Iron Head" Baker (1933) and Mose "Clear Rock" Platt (1939) and later popularized by Lead Belly (Huddie William Ledbetter). https://youtu.be/pd5ViH_5598?si=Ws0c_tSU6v7000Lq

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
32m

𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐔𝐒 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐀:

Prior to the film's opening, Steve Martin was delayed in Terre Haute, Indiana. "In an interview with Playboy magazine, he called Terre Haute "Nowhere, USA." The residents of the city objected to this, and ultimately, Martin was invited back to Terre Haute and was given the key to the city and a tour of the local fertilizer plant. Martin repaid the city by opening The Jerk (1979) in Terre Haute. However, in one of the trailers for Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid (1982), Martin asks the audience if they'd rather see "Cow Patties over Terre Haute." Also in that film, when Col Kluck throws one switch, it destroys one town in America: Terre Haute, IN.

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